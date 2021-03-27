DELAWARE, Iowa — Kim Joseph Evers, 56, of Delaware, Iowa, died Thursday, March 25, 2021.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are pending at the Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville.
