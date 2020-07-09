CUBA CITY, Wis. — JoAnn R. Eggers, 71, of Dubuque, Iowa, formerly of Cuba City, Wis., passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020, at home surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 11, at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis. Family and friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be implemented and masks are highly recommended. A private family burial will be held at a later date. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, in Cuba City, is serving the family.
JoAnn was born on April 20, 1948, to Florian and Marguerite (Murphy) Mickus in Shakopee, Minn. She attended Potosi schools and Votech College in Madison, Wis. She married Cletus L. Eggers on April 26, 1969, in Lancaster, Wis. She worked in the stockroom and switchboard operator at JC Penney in Dubuque, Iowa. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Kieler, Wis. JoAnn enjoyed gardening, playing cards, family gatherings, watching the Food Network, country music, she loved the Green Bay Packers but most of all, she enjoyed time spent with her family, grandchildren & great-grandchildren and friends. She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.
JoAnn is survived by three sons, Brian (Janie) Eggers, of Dubuque, Tony (Kristi) Eggers, of Sherrill, Iowa, and Kevin (Anna) Eggers, of Hazel Green, Wis.; 9 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren; her mother, Marguerite Mickus; a brother, Gregg Mickus; a sister, Linda Rozina; 2 sisters-in-law, Louise (Greg) Andrews and Carol (De) MacNaughton; a brother-in-law, Ron Eggers; along with many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father; a brother-in-law, Donald; a sister-in-law, Linda Eggers; and a grandson, Jordan.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a JoAnn R. Eggers Memorial Fund has been established and memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o JoAnn R. Eggers Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Kristen & Julie and the staff at Hospice of Dubuque, for their kindness and compassion shown to JoAnn and her family; also to her siblings, Linda & Gregg, for the special care given to JoAnn, her children are so thankful for you both.