DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Arnold E. Meyer, 93, of Dyersville, formerly of Holy Cross, Iowa, passed away Friday, March 28, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Please keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time as there will be a Celebration of Life at a later date.
Arnold was born November 18, 1926, in Balltown, Iowa, the son of George J. and Susan (Lucas) Meyer. He married Shirley Mae (Schmal) at Holy Cross Catholic Church on April 3, 1951. Together, they celebrated just short of 69 years of marriage.
Arnie only had an 8th grade formal education, but he could do numbers faster than anyone. He went on to farm the Schmal family farm along with his wife, Shirley, for nearly 40 years. They celebrated their “Century Farm” in 1983. Their son, Dale, later took over the farm in 1989.
After retiring from the farm, they moved to Dyersville, where they lived for 28 years. In 2017, Arnie and Shirley moved to Assisted Living at Eagle Point Place in Dubuque.
He was one of the first board members when the Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire Association began. As a board member, they organized the building of the fire station in Holy Cross and the first fire truck and ambulance. Although he was not a fireman, he was at every fundraiser for the Holy Cross/North Buena Vista Fire Association.
He was a member of the Catholic Order of Foresters Court 881 in Holy Cross for 68 years, the Farley Knights of Columbus since age 21, and a lifetime member of the Dyersville and Worthington Sportsmen.
Arnie was an avid Chicago Cubs fan and knew in his lifetime he would see them win the World Series! He also enjoyed fishing, always looking for the big one. When he wasn’t fishing you could catch him playing a good Bid Euchre game.
Survivors left to celebrate are his wife, Shirley; six children, Daniel (Carol) Meyer, of Cedar Rapids, Rodney (Joan) Meyer, of Worthington, Mary Sue (Patrick) Green, of Durango, Dale (Nancy) Meyer, of Dubuque, Edwin (Karen Steil), of Hazel Green, and Joan (Daniel) Knockel, of Durango; grandchildren, Katie (Joey) White, Ben (Crystal) Meyer, Liz (Chris) Rude, Ellen Green, Terri (Donny) Stephen, Adam Green, Matt (Danielle) Meyer, Ashley (Pep) Hinzmann, Nick Meyer, Dana (Zach Hadley) Meyer, Alex (Molly Errthum) Meyer, John, Kara, and Danielle Knockel, and Angel Schuster; 14 great-grandchildren; and extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Emil (Armella) Meyer, Melvin (Millie) Meyer, Dorothy (Clete) Finzel, and Iren (Don) Link; in-laws, Clarence (Marie) Schmal, Raymond (Louise) Schmal, Martin (Lucille) Schaml, and Aloysius Schmal, Kathryn (Bill) Neumann, Helen (Art) Berg, and Marie (Sam) Ruden.
A special thanks to the staff at Eagle Point Place for their compassionate daily care for Arnie.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.