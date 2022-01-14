DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Vickie S. Kammiller, 57, of Dubuque, died on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville, where services will take place at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery in Dubuque.

