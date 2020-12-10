Most funeral homes and churches are practicing social distancing guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Contact specific locations for more information.
Harold Hilliard, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, Grandview United Methodist Church, Dubuque.
Jerod Douglas Hubanks, Sherrill, Iowa — Interment: 11 a.m. today, Mount Calvary Cemetery, Dubuque.
James R. Kozelka, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien.
Ronald G. Kurt, Cascade, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Martin Church, Cascade.
Daniel J. McCarron, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Irwin M. McDermott, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, St. John Catholic Church, Placid, Iowa.
Larry E. Moore, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Martin Schwartz Funeral Home & Crematory, Lancaster.
Lawrence Neuman, Independence, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 12, Trinity Bible Church, Cedar Falls, Iowa.
The Rev. Andrew G. Opedahl Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Dubuque.
Rosemary A. Reinhardt, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Eldon L. Tranel, Menominee, Ill, — Visitation: 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. today, Nativity BVM Church, Menominee.
Elsie E. Virtue, Platteville, Wis. — Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville.