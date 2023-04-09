Lloyd “Hoot” F. Konrardy, 80, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on April 5, 2023, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury.
Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday April 11, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a Funeral Service will start at 7:00 p.m. with Monsignor James Miller officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date. A live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com
Lloyd was born on September 9, 1942, in Dubuque, to his parents, Raymond and Leona (McDermott) Konrardy. He attended Loras Academy and Dubuque Senior High School.
On February 20, 1965, Lloyd married the love of his life, Lee Ann Steinberg, at Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Dubuque.
Lloyd was a dedicated worker who spent most of his career at John Deere Dubuque Works. He worked there from 1965 until 1997. Additionally, he was a skilled bricklayer and worked with Tom Francis Masonry for many years. He was a member of the United Automobile Workers Local 94 and took great pride in his work.
He had a variety of hobbies that kept him busy during his retirement years. He had a passion for antiques and attended many auctions, always on the lookout for unique and valuable finds.
He enjoyed playing cards, working on puzzles, and being a general “pain in the butt.”
Above all, Lloyd was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and brother. He is survived by his wife, Lee Ann, his children Denise (Larry) Hefel, Doug (Sandy) Konrardy, Laura (Tom) Schulte, and Julia (Jason) Konrardy-Cromey, grandchildren Jeremy, Nicole, Brian, Taylor, Levi, Alanna, Logan and Xavier, seven great-grandchildren (with two on the way), his siblings Norma Jean of Dubuque, Marie of Arizona, Gerald of Tennessee, Phillip of Dubuque, and Roger of Florida, two sisters-in-law, and four brothers-in-law.
He was preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Leona, six brothers, two sisters, his parents-in-law and a sister-in-law.
A Lloyd Konrardy Memorial fund has been established.
His loving family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Hospice of Dubuque, and Luther Manor Grand Meadows for their exceptional care and support during Lloyd’s final days.
