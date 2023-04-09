Lloyd “Hoot” F. Konrardy, 80, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away on April 5, 2023, at Luther Manor Grand Meadows in Asbury.

Friends and family may visit from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday April 11, 2023, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a Funeral Service will start at 7:00 p.m. with Monsignor James Miller officiating. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque at a later date. A live stream of the funeral service will be on the funeral home Facebook page. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.