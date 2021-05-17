Patricia A. Niday Telegraph Herald May 17, 2021 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GUIN, Ala. — Patricia A. Niday, 79, of Guin and formerly of Dubuque, died on Friday, May 14, 2021. Private graveside services were held Sunday at Winfield (Ala.) City Cemetery. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Biz Buzz Monday: Downtown Dubuque bar, eatery changes name, offerings Motorcyclist dies of injuries from Dubuque County crash in early May Doctors fear COVID-19 vaccines messing with mammograms Kellen D. Willis Love that lasts: Dubuque couple connects at picnic, now celebrating 65 years