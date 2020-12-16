CUBA CITY, Wis. — David G Stephens, 82, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, at Edenbrook Care Center in Platteville, WI.
A funeral service with military honors accorded will be held at 12 p.m. on Thursday, December 17 at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services at 2424 State Rd. 80, Cuba City, WI, with Pastor Jess Graham officiating. Friends and family may call from 10 a.m. until the time of service, please follow mask and social distancing guidelines. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
Dave was born on September 6, 1938, to George and Hannah (Curtis) Stephens in Hazel Green, WI. He was a graduate from Cuba City High School and UW-Platteville and started working at John Deere Dubuque Works. Soon following, he was drafted into the United States Army from 1961-1963. Upon returning from the service, he continued working for John Deere for 35 years.
Dave met his wife Mary Jean Winders at John Deere and they were married in Dubuque, IA, on January 29, 1966.
Dave was a member of the Cuba City United Methodist Church and a member of the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed life to the fullest including motorcycle riding, snow and water skiing, fishing, gardening and woodworking. As an avid sports fan he loved the Badgers, Green Bay Packers and the Denver Broncos.
Most of all he is known for his philosophy that “in a hundred years who will know the difference?” He will be missed terribly but we are sure he will be starting heaven’s first Harley Davidson motorcycle club.
Dave is survived by his wife Mary Jean of 54 years; daughter, Laura Ann Stephens (Mike), of Michigan; son, Jon Stephens (Renee), of Colorado; grandchildren: Irelan and Sawyer Bennett, Tarren and Carson Stephens; step grandchild, Madison Allen; sister, Carol (Tom) Scadden, of Platteville, WI; along with nephews.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and his best friend Reg Weber. In lieu of plants and flowers, the family request memorials be made to the Cuba City United Methodist Church.
Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o Dave Stephens Family; PO Box 825 Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.Haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.