Lucille M. Schmalz, 97, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 24, 2019, at the Church of the Resurrection, 4300 Asbury Road, where friends may greet the family from 10 a.m. until the time of services. Lucille’s brother, Fr. John Lange, will officiate. Private burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery in Dubuque.
Lucille was born July 4, 1922, in Dubuque, the daughter of John and Celia (Roediger) Lange. She married Arthur Schmalz in 1946, and he preceded her in death. Lucille and Arthur owned and operated several small businesses, including rental businesses, a car wash and houseboat rentals. She enjoyed boating, telling stories, painting, investing in the stock market and gardening. For 30 years, Lucille also enjoyed spending winters in Fort Myers, Fla. She was an ambitious, energetic person and will be sadly missed.
Lucille is survived by her daughter, Kathyanne (Bob) Norman; her sisters, Rita, Betty and Phyllis; and her brothers, Fr. John Lange, Carl (Mary) Lange and Marty Lange.
Lucille’s daughter would like to thank Hospice of Dubuque for their care of Lucille. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Dubuque.
Arrangements are entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.