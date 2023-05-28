Bruce E. Dean, age 69, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on May 24, 2023, at 8:50 p.m. To honor Bruce’s life, a private family service is being held, where full military honors will be accorded by the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Bruce was born on June 18, 1953, in Dubuque, IA, a son to Ralph and Evelyn (Sarazin) Dean. He grew up with a love for life, family, and his country. Bruce enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1971 and went on to honorably serve our nation with the Seabees until his tour was completed in 1976. He has continued to be a proud and longtime member of the Dubuque V.F.W. Post #9663. Upon returning stateside, Bruce spent his first few years working in the construction trades, but eventually started his own food truck business, Dean’s Deli Express, which he operated for 28 years before starting the final years of his working career as the Maintenance Coordinator at Luther Manor until his retirement in 2022. Bruce enjoyed countless activities in his free time as well. Woodworking and carpentry were among his favorite uses of time and talents, but getting into the great outdoors was where Bruce truly enjoyed spending his quality time. He was always up for a new adventure and if a little hiking, camping, kayaking, a classic rock concert, or simply an impromptu road trip was on the agenda, Bruce was surely in his happy place. He and Jody have enjoyed countless trips and adventures together over the years with an abundance of memories left behind to help ease some of the sorrow to be found within the more difficult days ahead. We will miss Bruce more than he could possibly know and are forever grateful for the years the Lord was gracious enough to share him with us. Thank you Bruce, for being the man among men when needed most, for being so generous with those around you, and for simply taking one day at a time and reminding us that life only has to be as complicated as we choose to make it. May the Lord now keep you safe in His loving arms until we all meet again.