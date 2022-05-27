DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Herbert J. Tegeler, 85, of Dyersville passed away Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at the Good Neighbor Home in Manchester.
Visitation will be held from 3 — 8 p.m. on Monday, May 30, 2022, at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue at Kramer Funeral Home from 9-10 a.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral mass.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery where military honors will be accorded by American Legion Post 137. Rev. Tyler Raymond will officiate.
Herb was born on June 8, 1936, in Earlville, the son of Gregor and Dolores (Schlarmann) Tegeler. He served in the US Army from 1956 — 1958, upon his return he married Doris Oberbroeckling on May 29, 1958, in New Vienna. She preceded him in death on April 16, 2001. Herb worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 38 years, retiring in 1997.
Herb’s quick-witted humor was sure to bring a smile to everyone’s face. He enjoyed many years vacationing at Clear Lake, boating & fishing. He also enjoyed playing cards and took pride in keeping his cars clean. He always cherished time spent with his children & grandchildren.
Survivors include his children: Kevin (Sheila) Tegeler of Dyersville, Kim (Mike) Gansemer of Johnston, Terry (Dana) Tegeler of Wesley Chapel, FL, Todd (Melanie) Tegeler of Bondurant; grandchildren: Amy (fiancé Tony Martirosian) and Kyle Gansemer, Sarah (Brandt) Ames, Kaylee and Mackenzie Tegeler, Rachel, Joshua and Lauren Tegeler, step-granddaughter, Heather (Raymond) Huckabone, step-great grandchildren: Marley and Hendrix Huckabone; a sister: Mary Jean “Toots” (Henry) Westhoff of New Vienna and a sister-in-law, Clarice (Peter) Domeyer.
Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, siblings: Ray, Tony, Gib, Donald and Elmer Tegeler, Lou Overman, Bernice Holub, Leona Gudenkauf, Helen Kramer, Marcella Bries, Norma Platz Deppe and Lucille Tegeler in infancy; in-laws: Donald Oberbroeckling, Gene Oberbroeckling Ralph Oberbroeckling and Betty Olsem.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Ellen Kennedy Living Center and Marietta’s Place for their exceptional compassionate care.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.
