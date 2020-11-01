Peggy Kay (Tigges) Garcia, 63, of Lakewood, Colo., formerly of Dubuque, unexpectedly passed away in Lakewood on Sept. 7, 2020. A private family service was held.
She was born on May 8, 1957, to Oscar and Delores (Ries) Tigges.
She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1975 and moved to Denver, where she met her future husband, Al Garcia. They married on May 8, 1982, and managed apartment facilities in Colorado and California.
She is survived by her husband, Al Garcia, of Lakewood; two daughters, Christina Garcia (Robbie Newbold), of Thornton, Colo., and Julie (Cameron) Jenkins, of Littleton, Colo.; grandchildren, Michelle and David Newbold and Berklee Jenkins. Surviving siblings include Dennis (Peggy) Tigges, of Cleburne, Texas; Marianne (Jay) Imhof, of Dubuque; Donna Tigges (John Krohmer), of Elizabeth, Ill.; Connie Sue (Jeff) Shanks, of North Liberty, Iowa; and Rosie (Mike) Averkamp, of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Delores (Ries) Tigges.
Peggy will be dearly missed by her family and friends!