Scott A. Hermsen, 35, of Dubuque, and formerly of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at ARC-Carriage Hill Community Living in Dubuque.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, September 13, 2019, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate. Visitation will be held from 2 until 8 p.m. on Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Friday from 9 until 10 a.m., also at the funeral home, prior to funeral services.
Scott was born April 2, 1984, in Dubuque, the son of the late Mark and Lois (Prier) Hermsen. He always greeted and left with a Scotty hug. Scott was such a loving person, and he will be missed dearly by everyone that ever knew him. His favorites were John Deere, firefighters and construction equipment. Scott’s favorite drink was “John Deere Pop,” Mountain Dew. He was a resident of ARC in Dubuque for 11 years.
Survivors include his siblings, Cynthia (Philip) Ungs and Adam Hermsen, both of Luxemburg, Iowa; maternal grandfather, Eugene Prier; paternal grandparents, Donald and Grace Hermsen, of Dyersville; nieces and nephews, Adalynn, Gracie and Peter Ungs; and aunts and uncles, Joseph (Lynn) Hermsen, Gary Hermsen, Alan (Deb) Hermsen, Mary (Howard) Zuckerman, Ann (Pat) Dunkel, Lisa (David) Sweeney, Jane (Brian) Bockenstedt, David Prier, Carl (Julie) Prier, Wayne (Beverly) Prier, Donald (Christine) Prier, Dale (Sandy) Prier, Allen (Joyce) Prier, Mark (Annette) Prier, Daniel (Kim) Prier, Elaine (Cletus) Urbain and Janice (Wayne) Steffen.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Lois, in July of 2002; his father, Mark, in May of 2019; maternal grandmother, Lucille Prier; and aunt and uncle, Patricia and Dale Demmer.
Scott was very passionate about collecting pop tabs for camp, so in his memory, please remember to donate your pop tabs to Camp Courageous.
