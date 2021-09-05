James J. Mauss, 49, of rural Dubuque, IA, passed away on Wednesday, September 1, 2021.
A celebration of Jim’s life will be from 3:00 — 4:00 p.m. and open time of visitation from 4:00 — 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at the Miller Funeral Home in East Dubuque, where there will be a prayer service at 2:45 p.m. Military honors will be accorded by members of the Iowa National Guard and the Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Jim was born on January 8, 1972 in Dubuque, IA, the son of John & Mary Lou (Horihan) Mauss. He was a graduate of Wahlert High School, the class of 1990. On September 2, 1995 he was united in marriage to Ann Berry at St. Raphael’s Cathedral in Dubuque.
Jim was a member of the Iowa National Guard for eight plus years. He owned and operated Mauss Masonry and Construction. Jim volunteered for various roles within Boy Scouts, including troop leader for Boy Scout Troop # 19, National Youth Leadership Training adult leader, and mentor to many Eagle Scouts throughout the council. He enjoyed hunting, smoking and grilling meat, and making jerky. Jim loved playing euchre, cribbage, and teasing his nieces and nephews who called him “Jungle Jim”. Jim had a big heart, a big smile, and was always there to lend a helping hand.
Surviving is his wife Ann; two sons, Jack (Kristy) Mauss of Ankeny, IA, and Josh Mauss of Boulder, CO; his parents, John & Mary Lou Mauss of Dubuque; his siblings, Julie (Randy) Haase of Racine, WI, Joe (Carrie) Mauss and Marianne Mauss both of Dubuque, Mark (Jennifer) Mauss of Chattanooga, TN., Jean (Kip) Bontemps of Dubuque, Mike (Debbie Bisping) Mauss of Cedar Falls, IA, Matt (Meagan) Mauss of Dubuque; numerous nieces and nephews; his in-laws, Tom (Cheryl) Berry of Davenport, IA, Julie (Steve) Seymour of McKinney, TX, Nancy Berry and Liz Wells both of Dubuque.
Jim was preceded in death by his Paternal and Maternal Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tom and Patricia Berry.
In lieu of flowers a Jim Mauss memorial fund has been established.