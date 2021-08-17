Beverly A. Holz, 66, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Aug. 15, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, at Reiff Funeral Home in Peosta, Iowa.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church in Placid, Iowa. Burial will be in St. John’s Cemetery.

