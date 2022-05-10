Merlin N. Reuter, 87, of Dubuque, passed away on May 6th, 2022, at home.
Visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 11th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. with Fr. Rodney Allers officiating. Entombment will follow at Mount Calvary Cemetery Chapel Mausoleum with military honors by the American Legion Post #6 and the Iowa Army National Guard.
Merlin was born on May 15, 1934, son of Nicholas and Jean (Wieland) Reuter, but was raised by his maternal grandparents Frank and Alice Wieland. He entered the army in 1954-1956 and was a Communication Lineman. He graduated from the Southeastern Signal School in Georgia.
He and his wife, Mary Smith, were married on July 7, 1956. All his married life, he and Mary owned and operated Reuter Apartments. Until his retirement he worked in the sheet metal business. He could fix or repair anything. He built both houses that they lived in. Merlin constructed the cross that sits on the roof of Resurrection Church in Asbury, and the mausoleum at Mt. Calvary- his final resting place.
He was a member of St. Joseph’s Church Key West, where he was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was also a member of the Tri State Antique Car Club for many years, as well as American Legion Post #6.
He was a great cook and loved to be in the kitchen. He would never pass up a good game of euchre. He enjoyed going to our family gazebo and cooking for our family.
He is survived by his wife of almost 66 years, daughters Joy of Pensacola, FL and Jean of Dubuque, son Jeff (Ellen) of Dubuque, four granddaughters, and seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, son Jay, and sister Jean Ann (Homer) Burns.
The family wishes to thank Hospice of Dubuque and their nurses for all the kindness they showed to our family.