Lisa M. LoBianco Telegraph Herald Aug 15, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Lisa M. LoBianco, 56, of Dubuque, died on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.A private family visitation will be held at the Church of the Resurrection followed by funeral services. The Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-iowa Dubuque-county-iowa Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Police: Man seriously injured in fight in Millwork District Ask Amy: Hosts struggle filling feed bag for kids Popular Dubuque restaurant to reopen next week following remodeling Dubuque man pleads guilty to sexual abuse of 3 minors Wing-lovers fill up at East Dubuque Wingfest