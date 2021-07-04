Eldon J. Hanfelt, 80, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will take place at 11 a.m. that day.

