Eldon J. Hanfelt, 80, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, June 26, 2021.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will take place at 11 a.m. that day.
