Emma G. Schmerbach, 21, of Dubuque died on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 16, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the funeral home.

