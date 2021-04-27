Shirley Ann Jones, 84, of Dubuque, died Monday, April 26, 2021, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Funeral Service for Shirley will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service with Rev. Thomas C. Shinkle officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Shirley was born July 21, 1936, in Dubuque, the daughter of Clarence and Anna Viola (Gross) Kramer. On June 27, 1956, she married James C. Jones in Holy Ghost Catholic Church. He passed away on February 5, 2013.
Shirley was a school bus driver and a homemaker.
She loved to bake, crochet and play Bingo. She enjoyed traveling to Texas in the winter with her husband.
Survivors include her children, Becky (Joe) Gilbertson, of Kieler, WI, Terra (Drew) Cook, of Dubuque, Pam (Jack) Laughlin, of Fort Dodge, Deb (John) Eigenberger, of Dubuque, Denis Jones, of Bellefonte, PA, and Stacy (Tom) Flanagan, of Dubuque; 19 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and several great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Junior Kramer and Bill (Cheryl) Kramer, both of Dubuque; four sisters, Mary Kay (Cork) Casper, of California, Judy (Tom) Priebe, Sandy (Mike) Kapparos, and Linda (Terry) Weidemann, all of Dubuque; and several nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James; her parents; a son, Dan; one great-grandson, Collin; one sister and two brothers.
A special thank-you to Stonehill Care Center, especially Rachel, Hospice of Dubuque, especially Katie and Amy.
A memorial has been established to Hospice of Dubuque.
