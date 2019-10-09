CASCADE, Iowa — Nancy J. (Clouse) Trumm, age 65, of Cascade, Iowa, took her final footsteps to heaven Saturday, September 28, 2019, from her home, surrounded by family. For the last year, she fought cancer. She was an inspiration to many people without even realizing it!
The way Nancy handled her illness almost made it too easy on the rest of us. Often telling family and friends not to waste precious time feeling mournful, but to focus on enjoying the time we had together. She was cherished for her ability to make others feel welcomed, her courage, beaming smile and positive attitude.
Nancy was born on February 24, 1954, in Guthrie Center, to Vernon and Betty Clouse. She married her soulmate, Steve, on November 29, 1975, in Des Moines, Iowa. For the past 16 years, she worked at Benchmark Inc. in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, proudly serving as the “Face and Voice of Benchmark.” She conducted her job with passion and heart, loving what she did!
A “celebration of life” will be held Sunday, October 20, 2019, at The Celebration Farm, 4696 Robin Woods Lane NE, in Iowa City, beginning at 2 p.m., in the Red Timber Frame Barn, involving prayer, music, her family’s personal sentiments and time for shared memories from guests. The celebration will conclude with a procession to the Double Round Barn for a 4 p.m. meal and a “walk through Nancy’s life” display.
A memorial fund has been established in her memory at https://www.gofundme.com/f/love-big-in-honor-of-nancy-trumm?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet.