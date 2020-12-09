MENOMINEE, Ill. — On Sunday, December 6, 2020, Eldon Louis Tranel, loving husband and father of three, passed away at the age of 70 after a hard fought battle with Parkinson’s Disease and a long term infection.
Eldon was born on April 12, 1950, in Cuba City, WI, to Mary (Koos) and Louis Tranel. He married his sweetheart, Susan Hingtgen, on February 24, 1973. He took over the family farm in Menominee, IL, and farmed for over 50 years where they raised their three daughters, Karissa, Molly and Nicole. He was also a dedicated employee for 35 years at the John Deere facility in Dubuque where he worked as a machinist and for 6 years at Swiss Colony.
Eldon had a passion for farming and conservation and was named Outstanding Conservation Farmer by Jo Daviess County in 1985. He loved snowmobiling, deer hunting and there wasn’t an ice cream or pecan pie that he would ever turn down. He was known for his mischievous sense of humor, fabulous mustache and kind and compassionate spirit. He never hesitated to help family and friends and was a beloved member of the Menominee community as a village board member, church usher, member of the Nativity BVM Holy Name Society and UAW Local 94.
Eldon was preceded in death by his mother and father, Mary and Louis; his sister, Carol; his sisters-in-law, Debbie and Janet; and his in-laws, John and Vivian.
He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Susan, three children, Karissa (Gabriel) Sanabria, Molly (Derek) Nelson and Nicole Tranel; three grandchildren, Kiara, Landon and Oliver; and his two brothers, Vernon and Eugene Tranel.
A PRIVATE Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, December 10 at 1 p.m. at Nativity BVM Church in Menominee, IL, with Fr. Peter Snieg officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. There will not be a separate wake service, however, visitors may stop by the church starting at 10:30 a.m. prior to the funeral for a Walk Thru Viewing. COVID guidelines with limited occupancy will be enforced and masks are required. The Mass of Christian Burial will be livestreamed at The Miller Funeral Home Group Facebook Page. We look forward to hosting a Celebration of Life event for Eldon in 2021.
A special thanks to Dr. Richard Farrell at Midwest Medical, Dr. Andrew Pugely and Dr. Eiyu Matsumoto at the University of Iowa, and Chris and Stephanie of Hospice of Dubuque. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers a donation be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Miller Funeral Home of East Dubuque is serving the family.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.millerfhed.com.