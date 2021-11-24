Duane R. Wienen Telegraph Herald Nov 24, 2021 1 hr ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save GALENA, Ill. — Duane R. Wienen, 69, of Galena, died on Monday, Nov. 22, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 27, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena.Complete arrangements are pending. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Galena-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today