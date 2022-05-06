CUBA CITY, Wis. — Jonas Wanless Bandy, 52, of Cuba City, WI, passed away on May 3rd, 2022, at UnityPoint Health, Finley Hospital.
A visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. Saturday, May 7th, 2022, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Honors by the Dubuque Fire Department, Retirement of the Gear and Ceremony of the Four Fives will be held at 5:00 p.m.
Jonas was born on April 1, 1970, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Dennis and Carol (Millard) Bandy. He graduated from Hempstead High School in Dubuque and on February 12, 1994, he married Julie Mounts in Dubuque, IA.
Jonas was a Firefighter for the City of Dubuque as an engine driver for eleven years retiring in 2007. After retirement he worked various part time jobs for as long as he was able.
Jonas battled heart disease for years and when he developed a sudden infection, he fought hard but, for the first time, something was stronger than him.
Jonas was always willing to stick up for his friends and family which sometimes got him in trouble, but it was well intentioned.
In recent years, Jonas could be found in the kitchen nearly all day. He cooked from scratch and loved to experiment with new recipes for everyone to try. Some were better than you could find in any restaurant. He always said his secret was that it was made with love. He was known for drinking an absurd amount of Diet Coke, eating a pan of spaghetti and an entire Happy Joe’s large pizza (which he was quite proud of). He loved a good tan and hunting for morels but most of all his grandchildren were the lights of his life. They will sorely miss their “Papa”.
He is survived by his wife Julie and their two daughters, Ali of Dubuque and Reagan of Cuba City. His son, Tony (Britney) Bandy; three grandchildren, Ryker, Dallas and Jonas; his mother Carol Bandy and his sister, Carrie (Dan) Kelly
He was preceded in death by his father Dennis; grandparents — Merle & Florence Bandy and Lorraine & Loren Millard along with his In-laws, Tim and Eileen Mounts
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Jonas W. Bandy memorial fund.
Thank you to the ER and ICU nurses, especially Tanya and Alicia at Unity Point/Finley who worked tirelessly to try to save him, but his body had simply been through too much.
The family would also like to thank Dr. Ewen and Dr. Khan for their compassionate care over the years.