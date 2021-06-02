CASCADE, Iowa — Leona L. Buckley, 84, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away Sunday, May 30, 2021, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa.
Visitation for Leona will be held from 3 to 8 p.m. today at the Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade, Iowa, where a wake service will be held at 3:30 p.m. Friends may also call after 9 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Services for Leona will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 3, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa, with Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will be held in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade, IA.
Leona was born October 23, 1936, in Cascade, Iowa, daughter of John and Mayme (Kurt) Leibold. She received her education from the rural country schools and St. Mary’s High School. On July 26, 1971, she was united in marriage to Robert Buckley in Rockville, Maryland. Leona was a school teacher, teaching the special needs children.
She was a member of St. Matthias Parish in Cascade, Iowa.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Buckley, of San Diego, CA; one son, John (Fiancé, Michele) Buckley, of Cascade, IA; and sister-in-law, Betty Leibold, of Cascade, IA; and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; five siblings, Grace (Urban) Hageman, Vincent Leibold, Marion (Fred) Manternach, Louis Leibold, and James (Margaret Ann) Leibold.
