KIELER, Wis. — Eileen C. Weber, 89, of Kieler, Wis., died Wednesday, December 25, 2019, at Bethany Home in Dubuque, Iowa.
Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Church in Kieler, with Rev. Bernard Rott officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Friends may call from 2 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Parish Center in Kieler, where the parish wake service will be at 1:45 p.m. Friends may also call from 9 until 10:15 a.m. on Monday at the parish center before the service. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City, Wis., is assisting the family.
Eileen was born on August 11, 1930, in Dubuque, the daughter of Joseph E. and Florence C. (Schulting) Averkamp. She married Lawrence “Larry” G. Weber on November 23, 1950, at Nativity BVM Church in Menominee, Ill.
Eileen enjoyed crocheting, needle work, gardening and loved her flowers. Her family and grandchildren were very special to her.
Survivors include her husband, Larry; her children, Keith (Diane) Weber, of Hazel Green, Jim “Potsy” (fiancee, Julie Huseman) Weber, of Kieler, and Sarah (Joe) Foley, of Dubuque; a son-in-law, Bob Splinter, of Dubuque; a sister, Evelyn Averkamp, of Dubuque; a brother, Wilmer (Lillian) Averkamp, of Menominee; two grandchildren, Morgan and Ben Foley; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter, Mary Christine “Chris” Splinter; a brother Elden Averkamp; and an infant sister, Mary Ann.
Thanks to Hospice of Dubuque and Diane Fasselius, University of Iowa Hospital, UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, and Bethany Home for their special care and service.
