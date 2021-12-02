Glenda Kay Steger, 62, of Dubuque, passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at the MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center after battling COVID-19.
Visitation will be from 10:00 am — 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home, 3860 Asbury Road.
The Prayer Service for Glenda will be 1:00 pm, Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the funeral home with Stephanie Schlimm presiding. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in Cascade at a later date.
Glenda was born December 5, 1958, in Monticello, IA, the daughter of Larry and Shirley (Annis) Rettenmeier. In 1977, she married Martin Ambrosy, in which two daughters were born, Michelle and Carla. They later divorced.
She graduated from West Dubuque High School in 1977.
Glenda worked for many years as a CNA for Mercy in Dyersville.
She enjoyed Bingo, crafts, buying jewelry, cheering on the Chicago Cubs, but most importantly, spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her daughters, Michelle (Mike) Hodul and Carla (Greg) Freiburger, both of Dubuque; her parents, Larry and Shirley Rettenmeier of Cascade; five grandchildren, Michael, Allison, Mitchell, Lily & Jax, her siblings, twin sister, Brenda (Tom) Breitbach, Steve (Teresa) Rettenmeier, Audrey (Doug) Green, Laurie (Joe) Koppes and Julie (Dave) Forde, many nieces, nephews & cousins.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the nurses and staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for their excellent care of Glenda.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences may be sent to the family by visiting Glenda’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.