SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Leo W. Werner, 67, of Scales Mound, passed away at 12:02 a.m. Thursday, December 10, 2020, at Midwest Medical Center in Galena, from an apparent heart attack.
Private family services will be held on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, at Miller-Steinke Funeral Home in Scales Mound, with Rev. James Meltretter officiating. A public graveside service will be at Holy Trinity Cemetery, Scales Mound, IL, at 11:00 a.m. Where military honors will be accorded by Illinois National Guard-HONOR GUARD.
Leo was born on June 19, 1953, in Hazel Green, WI, the son of James C. and Sarah R. (Winter) Werner. He was a graduate of Scales Mound High School, class of 1971.
Leo served in the U.S. Army from 1972 to 1974. He was united in marriage to Janet Redfearn in 1974 at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church at Schapville, IL. He was a member of the Scales Mound Volunteer Fire Department for 46 years, presently serving as Captain.
Leo was employed at Kelly-Springfield Tire Co. in Freeport for 30 years until his retirement. Following retirement, he enjoyed driving his dump truck, driving for RT&T Trucking and lastly as a bus driver for the Scales Mound School District.
He was an avid history buff, loved his old western movies, YouTube videos, he was known for his knowledge of guns, enjoyed recreational shooting, and his passion for sports. Especially the sports his grandkids participated in. Leo was a proud U.S. Soldier and proud of his Green Bay Packers.
Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Janet; three children, Brad (Keri) Werner, Hiedi (Neil) Edelson and Adam Werner; his four favorite grandchildren, Benjamin, Anniston, Landon and Max; two grand dogs, Asher & Rodgers; two brothers, Dennis Werner and Larry (Brenda) Werner; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins.
