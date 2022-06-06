Brenda L. Burke, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6:15 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 6:30 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Herbert J. Bussan, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, June 10, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, Ill. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Saturday, June 11, St. Mary’s Church, Galena, Ill.
Jeffrey L. Corlett, McGregor, Iowa — Celebration of life: 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Backwoods Bar & Grill, McGregor.
Dennis J. Dolan Jr., Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 8, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
James L. Husemann, Asbury, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, June 7, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Kathleen L. Kaiser, Dubuque — Visitation: 8:30 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the church.
Michael P. Kress, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Leonard Funeral Home, 2595 Rockdale Road, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Wednesday, June 8, St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Angelyssa E. Lee, Epworth, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Peosta, Iowa. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Dixie M. Lyons, Dubuque — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 4 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.
Irvin V. Manternach, Cedar Falls, Iowa — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Wednesday, June 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Service: 4 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Lee Ann Rupp, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Church.
Annette Skyles, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Chapel, Sisters of the Presentation, 2360 Carter Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the chapel.
Nestor Tunque, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 8, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 9, Church of the Resurrection.
Mary L. Wagner, Dubuque — Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church.
Kenneth L. Zeckser, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, St. Joseph the Worker. Mass of Christian burial: 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 7, at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.