SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Charles G. “Jerry” Doyle, 76, of rural Shullsburg, WI, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 4, 2021, at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington, WI.
He was born October 7, 1944, in Lafayette County, WI, the son of Thomas and Eunice (Nethery) Doyle.
Jerry graduated from Shullsburg High School in 1962.
He was united in marriage to his best friend, Mary Jo Hillary, on October 2, 1965, at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg.
Jerry lived in the Shullsburg area all of his life, where he farmed until 1990. He then began working in maintenance at Eagle Ridge Resort and Spa in Galena, IL, until his retirement.
Jerry is survived by two daughters: Michelle Marie (Rodger) Wiegel and Susan Kay Wand both of Shullsburg; five grandchildren: Hillary (fiancé: Corey Harris) and Zachary Wiegel, and Noah, Alex (fiancé: Anna Stukenberg), and Sydnee Wand.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mary Jo, on April 25, 2004.
Jerry was a lifelong member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church in Shullsburg. He served as Shullsburg Township Treasurer from 1987 until 2013.
In his free time, Jerry loved to do woodworking projects that he would gift to his family and friends.
He cherished his family, especially his grandchildren, always supporting them and cheering them on in all of their school and extracurricular activities.
Jerry was always willing to drop what he was doing to help his family or friends in their time of need. He was a kind soul that will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.
A Mass of Christian burial will be held Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at 11 a.m. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg), with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu officiating.
A visitation will be held Monday, May 10, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Erickson Funeral Home (235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) and on Tuesday from 10 to 10:45 a.m. at the church. A private family burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Chapel & Mausoleum in Dubuque, IA.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Jerry’s name.