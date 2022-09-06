CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Ilene A. Powell, 94, of Cedar Rapids, IA, passed away on Friday, Sept. 2, 2022.
Funeral Mass: 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Church, by Rev. John R. Flaherty. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Burial: Saint John’s Cemetery, Cedar Rapids. Arrangements are with Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Cedar Rapids. Those unable to attend the Mass are invited to watch the service via livestream. Please find the livestream link on Ilene’s Tribute Wall and share your love and memories with her family at www.stewartbaxter.com under Obituaries.
Survivors include her daughter, Marla (David) Weber-Matheny; grandchildren, Shelly (Kris) Regan, Sara (Dillon) Meier, and Marshall (Megan) Weber; great grandchildren, Jacob Winger, Megan Winger, Lindsey Winger, Lilly Weber, Emmy Weber, Wren Meier, and Faron Meier; siblings, Rosemary Baker, Anna Reinhardt, Charles (Judy) Greve, and Sharon (Bill) Boge; and many nieces and nephews.
Ilene was born on Oct. 2, 1927, in Guttenberg, IA, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Jaeger) Greve. On Feb. 5, 1948, she married Richard T. Powell in Galena, Illinois. Ilene retired after working many years at Wilson’s Packing. Ilene enjoyed crocheting beautiful creations for her family and baking, especially sticky buns and anything with her apples. She loved spending her time working in the yard, pulling weeds and taking care of her flowers and vegetables.
Ilene cherished her family and her faith. She loved being with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. They will always remember Grandma’s New Year’s Eve parties at her house. Ilene was a faithful member of All Saints Catholic Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard T. Powell; son Richard “Dickie” C. Powell; siblings, Elmer, Joseph Jr., LaVern, Edward, Robert, and Mardell; and a son-in-law, Michael Weber.
Memorials are suggested to All Saints Catholic Church.
Ilene’s family extends a sincere thank you to CountryHouse Residence and Care Initiatives Hospice for their compassionate care.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.