OCALA, Fla. — Robert Staub, 84 years old, passed away peacefully February 21st, 2021, at Ocala Regency hospital surrounded by his family.
Robert was born March 5th, 1936, son of Joseph Staub Jr. and Marcella Wedig Staub, in Monroe Wisconsin.
He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville.
After high school graduation in Lena, Illinois, Robert enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, June 1954. He was a Korean War veteran. On Jan 7th, 1956, he married Marilyn Prasse in St. Joseph Catholic church, Lena. Ill.
Surviving are his wife of 65 years, Marilyn; daughters Teresa (Larry deceased) Roling and Ann Staub; sons, Tim (AnnMarie) Staub, Joseph (Jenny) Staub; and son-in-law, Allan (Tina) Burr; also 13 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents and an infant daughter, Mary Jane; a son, Michael Staub; and a daughter, Pamela Burr.
He was a retired semi-truck driver and an avid hunter and fisherman, taking his family on many outings and vacations to California and Florida.
Per Robert’s wishes, a family service will be held at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Dickeyville, Wisconsin, at a later date.