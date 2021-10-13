Ann Marie Salow, 71, formerly of North Ridgeville, Ohio and currently since March of 2021 Dubuque, Iowa passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021, at Dubuque Specialty Care.
A memorial service will be at 1:00 p.m. Friday, October 15, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, Iowa. Burial will be scheduled at a later date in Toledo, Ohio per her wishes.
She was born on August 21, 1950, in Toledo, Ohio to Clement and Dorothy (Demski) Orlowski. She married husband Chester W. Salow Jr. (Ted) on April 3, 1977 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
She graduated with a Bachelors at University of Toledo. She was a Data Processing Supervisor at Medical Mutual of Ohio and retired in 2018 after 48 years of devoted service.
Ann loved horseback riding and traveling. She also loved all things Disney, especially Tinkerbell ... you can fly now ... Her heart was always full with her grandkids and her four legged “kids” Jamie, Yogi, and Gracie.
Surviving is her husband Chester W. Salow, daughter Kim (Jason) Sheehy and her 3 grandchildren: Madison, Connor, and Xander.
She was preceded in death by her parents Clement and Dorothy, step-father Robert Buehler, and brother Ronald Orlowski.
All memorials are to be sent to the Humane Society or any other animal rescue organization.