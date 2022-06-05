Dixie M. (Carner) Lyons, age 75, of Dubuque, passed away at 1:00 a.m., on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Stonehill Care Center. To celebrate Dixie’s life, family and friends may visit from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Tuesday at Behr Funeral Home with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Linwood Cemetery.
Dixie was born on February 12, 1947, in Dubuque, Iowa, daughter of Richard and Elnora (Hines) Carner Sr.
Dixie lived in Dubuque and attended Dubuque Senior High School. She married Dale Lyons on March 22, 1965, in Asbury, Iowa, and they were blessed with 6 wonderful children. While she was employed at Mt. Carmel and the Dubuque Public Library throughout the years, her primary focus was family. She loved decorating for the holidays, cooking and preparing meals for everyone to share, and taking lots of pictures to hang and admire throughout her home. She was known as the neighborhood “Grandma” sharing treats with all the little ones and flowers from her garden with everyone to enjoy. Dixie left a special impact on everyone she met throughout her life.
Those left to cherish Dixie’s memory include her children, Jean (Dan) Allen, Dubuque, IA, Reva Lyons, Waterloo, IA, Eric Lyons, Dubuque, IA, Timothy Lyons, Dubuque, IA, Dale Lyons Jr., Dubuque, IA and Steve Lyons, Dubuque, IA; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Richard “Joe” (Sharon) Carner, Earlville, IA, Jimmy (Kathy) Carner Sr., Dubuque, IA, Rick (Julie) Carner Sr., Dubuque, IA, Gary “Ducky” Carner, Dubuque, IA, David (Sue) Carner, Dubuque, IA, Dennis (Sharon) Carner, Dubuque, IA, Robin Carner, Dubuque, IA, Scott Carner, Dubuque, IA, Jeannie (Frank) Marshall Sr., Bernard, IA, Judy (Dennis) Heiderscheit Sr., Durango, IA, Terri (Don) Krier Sr., Dubuque, IA and Betty Young, Dubuque, IA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Dixie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dale Lyons Sr.; 2 grandchildren, Damian Lyons and Christian Lyons; her siblings, 2 in infancy and Frank Carner; and a brother-in-law, Robert Young.
Dixie’s family would like to thank all of the outstanding nurses and staff of both Stonehill and Hospice of Dubuque for their kindness and professional care of Dixie.
The family will thankfully receive your support through greeting cards and memorials in Dixie’s memory which may be mailed to Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, Dubuque, Iowa 52001, Attn. Dixie Lyons Family.
