PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Ila Bolson, 87, of Platteville, WI passed away on Saturday May 14, 2022, at her home surrounded by family and friends after a battle with leukemia.
A memorial service will be held on Zoom June 4 at 3:00 pm. Zoom ID 631 744 7780, Password 100908
Ila was born on May 3, 1935, in Hardy Iowa. She was the second child of Glenn and Marguerite (Butterfield) Fleming.
She graduated from Mason City High School and La James Beauty School, both in Mason City Iowa. On November 11, 1955, she married Don Bolson in Decorah, IA. They were happily married until Don’s death in 2006.
Through her husband’s job they lived in various communities before she and Don retired to Platteville WI. Ila enjoyed reading, travel and spending time with family and friends.
In 1963 Ila became one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She loved studying the Bible and teaching others about its promises. Even through two bouts of cancer she continued sharing her hope with others as well as attending and participating in congregation meetings. Her positive attitude was based on her Bible-based belief in being resurrected and living forever on a paradise earth free from pain and suffering. Her family and friends look forward to spending time with her again when “The righteous will possess the earth, and they will reside forever upon it.” Psalms 37:29
She is survived by her three daughters, Crystal (Larry) Walters of Tulsa, OK, Colette “Coco” (Rob) Stivarius of Livingston, WI, and Carla (Wayne) Brown of Darlington, WI and her sisters Darlene Young of Mason City IA, Glenice Knutson of Ashby MN, and Audrey Smith of Malvern, AK as well as seven grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Ila was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.
A special thank you to Agrace Hospice for the excellent care and comfort they provided to Ila and her family. We would also like to thank family and friends for their loving support and prayers on our behalf.
The Soman-Larson Funeral Home in Montfort is assisting the family and online condolences may be made at www.larsonfuneralhomes.com.
