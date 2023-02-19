SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Betty (Erneste) Smith, OP died on Feb. 11, 2023, at Sinsinawa, Wis. She was born to George and Pearl (Smith) Smith in Washington, D.C. on June 13, 1939. There were two children.

She is survived by nieces and her beloved Dominican Sisters. Her funeral services will be at Sinsinawa on Feb 19 at 6:30 p.m and Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m.,2023. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

