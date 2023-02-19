SINSINAWA, Wis. — Sister Betty (Erneste) Smith, OP died on Feb. 11, 2023, at Sinsinawa, Wis. She was born to George and Pearl (Smith) Smith in Washington, D.C. on June 13, 1939. There were two children.
She is survived by nieces and her beloved Dominican Sisters. Her funeral services will be at Sinsinawa on Feb 19 at 6:30 p.m and Feb. 20 at 10:30 a.m.,2023. Miller Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Sister Betty graduated from Edgewood College in Madison, Wis. with a degree in education and later a degree in continuing education from Wellsprings in Glen Falls, N. Y. From 1959-1968, she served in culinary arts in Wisconsin and Illinois.
Sister Betty loved children and the next years found her in various roles as teacher in the primary grades, aide and general support staff in Missouri; South Carolina; Washington, D.C; and Georgia.
She then shared her compassion, gentleness and warmth as chaplain, parish visitor and support staff in the Washington, D.C. area. Sister Betty came to Sinsinawa in 2003 to continue her work in pastoral care. She retired in 2009. She loved people and shared her faith day by day with all whom she encountered.
Betty said to everyone: “Jesus loves you. He told me so.” Rest now in that love forever.
