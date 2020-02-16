GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Claire Marie (Kords) Frommelt passed away peacefully February 13, 2020, at Guttenberg Care Center.
Claire was born January 28, 1923, at Alta Vista, IA, the daughter of Willis and Gertrude Kords. She moved to Guttenberg while in the eighth grade and graduated from St. Mary’s school, where she met her husband to be Claude Frommelt. She worked at the Corner Cafe that her parents owned while in school before she and Claude were married on January 15, 1944, and moved to McGregor for a few years before moving back to Guttenberg. Two of her children (Bill and Jim) were born in McGregor and two (Bob and Ann) were born in Guttenberg.
Claire worked at Wendy Russell’s clothing store and volunteered at St. Mary Church for funeral dinners, Fall Festival and other activities as well as the hot lunch program at St. Mary’s school for many years. She also enjoyed sewing and gardening. She sewed hundreds of blankets that she donated to missions, Indian reservations and many individuals, including children, nieces, nephews and numerous friends.
Claire was preceded in death by her husband, Claude; son, Robert; as well as her parents.
She is survived by her children, William (Mary) Frommelt, James Frommelt and Ann (Dan) Bahls; her sister, Mary Woodman (Lenanon, MO); as well as six grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be held Sunday February 23, at 2 p.m. and visitation will be 1 p.m. at St. Mary Church in Guttenberg. Memorials may be sent to St. Mary Church, 520 S. Second St., Guttenberg, IA 52052.
