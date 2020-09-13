Claudio Vargas, age 83, of Dubuque, IA, completed his earthly journey on Sept. 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loving family.
To honor Claudio’s life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.
Claudio was born in Puerto Rico, on Oct. 6, 1936, a son to Claudio and Nereida Cruz (Caicoya) Vargas. He eventually made his way to Chicago, where he met his wife, Mary K. Heiberger. They began their family together as he began his career as a chef. He treasured serving Frank Sinatra, Tony Bennett and Jimmy Durante while at 7 Hills, before moving to Dubuque. Claudio worked at The Chateau, The Bridge, among others before retiring. Claudio enjoyed watching his Cubbies, bowling with friends and caring for his pristine yard. Our hearts break as we say good-bye, but also pray for the day we will hear his calming voice once again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Claudio’s include his wife, Mary Vargas, Dubuque; his children, Desiree (Jeff) Nelson, Panama City, FL, Antonio (Tammie) Vargas, Dominic (Lori) Vargas and Michael (Laura) Vargas, all of Dubuque; his eight grandchildren; his four great-grandchildren; along with many extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Claudio was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Nereida Romero; and his brother, Alfredo Vargas.
Claudio’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque for all of their tender care and support.
