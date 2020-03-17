BELLEVUE, Iowa — James A. “Jim” Seeley, 77, of Bellevue, IA, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020, at home.
A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, with Sister Margaret Anne Kramer officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at the Funeral Home. Entombment will be in Mount Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Jim was born in Dubuque, IA, on August 14, 1942, the son of Gaylon C. and Dorothy E. (Schuster) Seeley. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1961. Jim married Karen A. Kramer in August of 1970. He worked as a foreman for Unique Balance for many years before retirement.
He is survived by his wife, Karen; his sons, Jim (Mary) Seeley, of Charlotte, N.C., Kevin (Susan) Jones, of Clarence, IA, Tim Jones, of Cedar Rapids, IA, and Sean Jones, of Waterloo, IA; his daughter, Heather (Michael Henry) Seeley, of Dubuque, IA ; his 7 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Shirley Seeley of Dubuque, IA.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Gaylon and Dorothy, and his brothers, Tom and John.
In lieu of flowers a memorial fund has been established.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to all that have showed support during this difficult time.