James P. (Jim) Curoe died peacefully, surrounded by family, on May 30th after a two-year battle with cancer.
Jim was born on September 14, 1935, son of Harold and Naomi Curoe, on a farm near Cascade, Iowa. He went to Sacred Heart school in Fillmore and graduated from St. Martin in Cascade. Jim will be buried at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore. Jim served two years in the U.S. Army. He spent four months in radio school in New Jersey and 14 months in Germany as a radio operator. Jim married the love of his life, Monica on February 9, 1963, at St. Anthony’s Church. Together they raised four children Peter (Mary), Ann (Matt Barnes), Andrew (Megan) and Matthew (Joanne).
Jim started Jim Curoe Insurance Agency in 1964. He received numerous sales awards before he sold the company in 1967. In 1966, Jim entered the real estate profession. In 1972, he and Bob Neuwoehner co-founded American Realty. He served as president of the company for 37 years. Jim graduated from the Realtors Institute and was past president of the Dubuque Board of Realtors. Jim received the Realtor of the Year award in 1979. He was a certified residential specialist and certified appraiser. Jim’s clients became friends and his friends became clients.
Jim was a member of the Dubuque Chamber of Commerce and a Chamber Ambassador. He also was a member of the Rotary Club of Dubuque where he was a Paul Harris fellow, St. Anthony’s Parish Council, Cascade American Legion Post 528, Knights of Columbus Council #510 — Past Faithful Navigator of the 4th Degree Dubourg. Jim received the University of Notre Dame Award of the Year in 1994 for his service as president of the Notre Dame Club of Dubuque. Jim was a long, true fan of the New York Yankees, Notre Dame Fighting Irish, Iowa Hawkeyes, Wahlert High School Golden Eagles and Iowa State football. He recently enjoyed watching the Yankees turn a triple play and his favorite golfer, Phil Mickelson, win the PGA Championship.
Jim’s hobbies included traveling, reading, playing golf and watching sports. Jim and Monica visited all seven continents and most U.S. states. Jim and Monica have 10 grandchildren, James Curoe, Sarah Curoe, Benjamin Curoe, Grace Barnes, Samuel Curoe, Charles Curoe, Harold Curoe, Kate Curoe, Maggie Curoe and Matthew Curoe. Jim is survived by siblings, Sister Bernadine Curoe, SVM, Bill (Sheila) Curoe, Edna (Mike) Green; and in-laws, Stephen Schlung, Ann (Pete) Uppena, Ruby (Jerry) Oberfoell, Ken Schlung, Cindy Davis and Cathy (Rod) Schmitt.
He was preceded in death by parents, Harold and Naomi; a brother, Tom Curoe; in-laws, Kenneth and Rita Schlung, Julie Oberfoell, Susan and Loras Stecher and Jim Davis.
Funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. at St. Anthony’s on Tuesday, June 8. Visitation will be at the church starting at 9 a.m. Mass will be live-streamed on the St. Anthony Catholic Church website. Military Honors will be accorded.
Condolences may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to St. Anthony’s Church, Wahlert Catholic High School, Hospice of Dubuque or Dubuque Food Pantry.