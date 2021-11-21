MONTFORT, Wis. — David W. Kite Sr., 97, of Montfort, died on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at St. Thomas Catholic Church in Montfort, where services will follow. Burial will follow services in the church cemetery.

Soman Larson Funeral Home, of Montfort, is assisting the family.

Tags

Recommended for you