DARLINGTON, Wis. — Harold D. “Butch” Trickel, 77, of Darlington, Wis., passed away Thursday, February 11, 2021, at Mineral Point Health Services in Mineral Point, Wis.
He was born December 27, 1943, in Hazel Green, Wis., the son of Claude and Mary (Parker) Trickel.
Butch grew up in Benton, Wis., where he attended school until 8th grade when he started working various jobs to stay busy.
In the mid 1960s, Butch enlisted into the United States Army during the Vietnam War where he was a heavy machine operator and stayed state side until his honorable discharge.
Following his time in the service, Butch worked odd jobs until 1979 when he started working as a punch press operator for Advance Transformer.
Butch married the love of his life, Shirley Jansen, on July 15, 1977, at the Jo Daviess Court House in Galena, Ill.
Butch is survived by his wife, Shirley, at home; one son, Jamie (Melissa) Trickel, of Davenport, Iowa; a stepdaughter, Darlene Becherer, of Darlington; three grandchildren, Dallas Trickel, Mike Becherer and Alexandria Becherer; and two sisters, Joan Trickel, of Benton, and Debbie Griffin, of Leadmine, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Jody Trickel; and two brothers, Gene Trickel and Denny Trickel.
Butch was a member of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington and was a proud member of Bates-O’Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington. He loved to work on cars, watching NASCAR and the local races at the Lafayette County Fairgrounds and in his younger years enjoyed racing stock cars. Butch cherished the mornings he got to go to breakfast with his friends and the time he spent with family creating memories they will all remember forever.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held today at 11 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church (104 E. Harriet St., Darlington), with Rev. Joji Reddy officiating. Burial will be in Holy Rosary Cemetery where military graveside rites will be accorded by Bates-O’Brien-Howe-Wiegel-Roelli American Legion Post #214 of Darlington. A visitation will be held today from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Holy Rosary Catholic Church.
The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family.
For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Butch’s name.