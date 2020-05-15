DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Joan G. Bartels, 84, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Luther Manor, Asbury, Iowa.
Please keep the family in your prayers during this difficult time as there will be NO public visitation or funeral at this time.
A graveside committal service will be held Saturday, May 16, 2020, at St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville at 1 p.m., and Rev. Jim Goerend will officiate. Virtual attendance is encouraged at Kramer Funeral Home Facebook Live.
Joan was born May 30, 1935, the seventh of fifteen children of Edward and Marie (Kluesner) Bartels.
Survivors include her siblings, Emily and Bill, both of Dyersville, Doris Crow, of Dubuque, Patricia Bartels, of Elk Horn, WI, Marlene (Steve) McAleer, of Monticello, Bevlin Bartels, of Hazel Green, WI, John Bartels, of Moore, OK, Nancy (Burt) Fairchild, of Woodbury, MN; a brother-in-law, Frank Caruso; and numerous nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings, Rosemary (Lavern) Frericks, Kathleen (Roy) Krapfl, Phyllis Bartels, Myrna (Chuck) Carty, Dale Bartels and Joyce Caruso; several brothers-and-sisters-in-law; and nephews.
The family would like to thank Luther Manor and their staff for the compassionate care for Joan over the last month.
