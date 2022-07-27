Georgeann J. “Rusty” Felton, age 90, of Dubuque, IA, completed her earthly journey on July 24, 2022, at home, surrounded by her loving family. To honor Georgeann’s life, family and friends are invited to join in food and fellowship at her Celebration of Life which will be held on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, from 2:00-6:00 p.m. at Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road, in Dubuque.
Georgeann was born on February 12, 1932, in Dubuque, IA, a daughter to Carl and Dora (Zuber) Mauer. She spent her entire life in the Dubuque area and thoroughly enjoyed being surrounded by family and friends each and every day. Georgeann was a naturally gifted and perpetually driven wife, mother and grandmother who loved and adored all of her family members down to the very core of her existence. She spent countless hours watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren play hockey and if she found a little time relax at the bowling alley, or socialize around the card table with family and friends, Georgeann was surely in her happy place. She was not only quite active in her daily life, but also well known to possess a strong-willed personality when required. In her personal free-time, Georgeann enjoyed traveling whenever possible and creating beautiful floral arrangements which she would proudly exhibit at area Arts and Crafts Shows. She was as outgoing as she was actively well-rounded in many aspects of life, but at the end of the day, her heart always came back to her family. We are going to miss our dear Georgeann’s bright spirit in our daily lives, but we will be forever grateful for the 90 years that the Lord was generous enough to share her with us. Thank you, Georgeann, for teaching us so many important life lessons through your unwavering love and actions and may the Lord now keep you safe in His loving arms until we all meet again.
Those left behind to cherish the memory of Georgeann include her two children, Victoria Woodyard, Dubuque, IA, and Timothy ( Elaine) Felton, Decorah, IA; her five grandchildren, Kyle Woodyard, Corey Woodyard, Heidi Woodyard, Ashley Felton, and Heather Felton; her three great-grandchildren, Collin Woodyard, Alexander Woodyard, and Kaleb Woodyard; her siblings, Diane (Harold) Hetzler, Grayslake, IL, and Timothy (Joanne) Mauer, Dubuque, IA; her sisters-in-law, Dorine Mauer, Dubuque, IA, and Janet Entringer, Dubuque, IA; her special niece, Bridget Schier, Phoenix, AZ; along with numerous extended family, friends, and neighbors.
Georgeann was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joseph T. Felton; her son, Dennis L. Felton; and her siblings, Ernest (Martha) Wilson, Rosemary (Jim) Glynn, Gloria (Leslie) Potter, Betty (Leon) Soppe, Stanley Mauer, and Carlton Mauer.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Georgeann’s name to Hospice of Dubuque.
Georgeann’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially Melissa and Peggy, for all of their professional and compassionate care of Rusty and her family.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.