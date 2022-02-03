Charles “Chuck” A. Scardino, 69, of Dubuque, died on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, at Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road, where services will follow.

