RICKARDSVILLE, Iowa — Donald L. Manderfield, 70, of Rickardsville, Iowa, passed away Monday, August 19, 2019, at his home, in Rickardsville, Iowa.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Reiff Funeral Home, in Farley, Iowa, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Noah Diehm presiding. Burial will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Rickardsville, Iowa.
Don was born July 27, 1949, in Decorah, Iowa, son of Julius and Marie (Schnaeberger) Manderfield. He received his education in the Arlington area schools. He was employed at Walmart in Dubuque, Iowa. He enjoyed spending time with his family. He was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Rickardsville, Iowa.
He is survived by his two brothers, his twin, Ronald Lee (Mary) Manderfield, of Rickardsville, and Jerome Manderfield, of Cedar Rapids, IA.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Marcella Manderfield.
