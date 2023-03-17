Robert L. Beckley, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, and from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.
Sandra A. Bisenius, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday, March 18, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.
Kathleen A. Bowman, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue; and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 20, St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue. Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Recommended for you
Barbara A. Brown, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Westminster Presbyterian Church. Service: 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jim Clemenson, Dubuque — Service: 1 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Dubuque Shooting Society.
James H. Coffey, Galena, Ill. — Celebration of life: 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena.
Jean L. Frey, Fennimore, Wis. — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon today, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Fennimore. Service: Noon today at the church.
Robert L. Hingtgen, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m., with parish scripture service at 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 20, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 21, St. Raphael Cathedral.
Thomas J. Johnson, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Dubuque Driving Range.
Dennis Johnston, Davenport, Iowa — Celebration of life: 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Happy’s Place, 2323 Rockdale Road.
Derek M. Knapp, Lancaster, Wis. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Service: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Judy L. Knickerbocker, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 18, St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Prairie du Chien. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Thomas Kuempel, Guttenberg, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Guttenberg. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Patricia C. McFadden, Scales Mound, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, Scales Mound; and from 9:15 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Scales Mound United Methodist Church. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Eugene J. Mulgrew, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 19, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque; and from 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, March 20, St. Matthew Catholic Church, Shullsburg, Wis. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday at the church.
Lynda Peters, Savanna, Ill. — Celebration of life: 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 18, Law-Jones Funeral Home, Savanna.
Mary E. Richter, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, March 18, Word of Life Church. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.