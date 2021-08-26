APPLE RIVER, Ill. — Kay H. Hammer, 82, of Apple River, died on Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021.

Visitation will be held from 11:30 to 12:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31, at St. Michael’s Church in Galena, where a Mass of Christian burial will be held at 1 p.m.

Miller-Steinke Funeral Home, of Scales Mound, is assisting the family.

