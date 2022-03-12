DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Eileen F. Wessels, 94 of Dyersville, Iowa passed away Thursday, March 10 at MercyOne Senior Care in Dyersville.
Visitation will be held from 3-7 p.m. on Monday, March 14 , 2022 at Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville. Visitation will continue Tuesday from 9-10 a.m. at the funeral home prior to the funeral mass.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 15, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville with burial in the church cemetery. Rev. Dennis Quint will officiate.
Eileen was born on October 23, 1927 in Luxemburg, Iowa, the daughter of William and Paulina Roling. She married Leon Wessels on October 6, 1947 in Dyersville, Iowa. Together they owned and operated Wessels Produce in Dyersville until retiring in 1989. Eileen and Leon liked to golf, travel, bowl, and spend time with their grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Eileen spent many hours crocheting afghan blankets and doilies.
Survivors include her children: David (Karen) Wessels of Rockford, IL, Donna (Bob) Kaukaskie of Dubuque, Richard (Dawn) Wessels of Scandia, MN, and Jane (Dean) Knipper of Earlville; daughter-in-law, Deb Wessels of Iowa City; grandchildren: Vic (Allison) Wessels, Emmanuele (Mark) Martinez, Kristina Kaukaskie, Jason (Lacy) Knipper, Mitch (Trisha) Knipper and Brandon (Brittany) Knipper and Kim (Zach) Wills; 15 great grandchildren, a sister, Lorraine Gravel of Dyersville, sisters-in-law: Ruth Wessels of Dyersville, Kay Wessels of New Vienna and Elaine Roling of Dubuque.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Leon in 2017, son, Kenneth, siblings: Emil, Leonard, William, Cletus, Alvin, Merlyn, Tony, Lucille, in-laws: Earl, James, Louis and Fred Wessels.
Kramer Funeral Home in Dyersville is assisting the family and information is available at www.kramerfuneral.com. Online condolences and memorials may be sent to Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Ave SW, Dyersville, IA 52040.