HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Lois J. Temperly, 78, of Hazel Green, Wisconsin, died Monday, March 1, 2021, at Stonehill Franciscan Services, Dubuque, Iowa, of cancer.
A private funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 4, 2021, at Stonehill Franciscan Services, Dubuque, Iowa, with Rev. Ken Frisch officiating. Services will be livestreamed through Facebook on the funeral home page. Burial will be take place at a later date. Casey-McNett Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
Lois was born on August 11, 1942, in Hazel Green, Wisconsin, the daughter of Thomas and Mary (Aurit) Harvey. She married Donald Temperly on February 8, 1964, in Hazel Green. He preceded her in death on November 23, 1994.
Lois was a farmer and school bus driver for many years. She was instrumental in the development of the Hazel Green Recreation Park and spent 20 years as a 4-H leader in the Hazel Green area.
Survivors include her daughter, Monica (Mohamed Fadi Alsi) Temperly, Topanga, CA; three sons, Alan (Julie) Temperly and Bradley Temperly, both of Dubuque, IA, and Chad Temperly, Hazel Green; three sisters, Jane (Pete) Fager, Helen (Dan) Dugan, and Dorothy (Ron) Rasque; a sister-in-law, Nola Harvey; four grandchildren, Michael, Austin, Shelby, and Jessica Temperly; one great-grandchild, Avery; many amazing nieces and nephews she loved so much; and Sadie, Chad and Mom’s beloved furry friend.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; and a brother, Thomas Harvey.
The family wishes to thank all of Lois’ in-home caregivers and the staffs of Bell Tower of East Dubuque, IL, Hawkeye Care of Asbury, IA, and Stonehill Franciscan Services of Dubuque, IA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Southwestern Food Pantry, Attention: Gary Haas, Box 141, Hazel Green, WI, 53811.
